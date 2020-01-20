Virginia is the 6th most developed state of America in 2020, research shows

advertisement
A good education is the ticket for a better future and Virginia is on the right track! A study conducted by WalletHub says Virginia is the sixth most educated state in the country.
To determine where the most educated Americans live, WalletHub compared the 50 states in 18 key statistics. The data set varies from a proportion of adults aged 25 and over with at least a high school diploma to average university quality to gender gaps in education.
The top 10 most educated states in the country, according to the study:
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Colorado
- Vermont
- Connecticut
- Virginia
- Washington
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- Minnesota
How educated in Virginia? (1 = Most; 25 = Avg.):
- 29% of the holders of a high school diploma
- 9th -% of the degree holders of a diploma or university of experienced adults
- 6th -% bachelor degree holders
- 4th -% graduate or professional degree holders
- 24th – Avg. University quality
- 1e – Gender gap in education level
There is also a separate WalletHub analysis that identifies the most and least developed cities.
