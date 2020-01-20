Virginia is the 6th most developed state of America in 2020, research shows

advertisement

A good education is the ticket for a better future and Virginia is on the right track! A study conducted by WalletHub says Virginia is the sixth most educated state in the country.

To determine where the most educated Americans live, WalletHub compared the 50 states in 18 key statistics. The data set varies from a proportion of adults aged 25 and over with at least a high school diploma to average university quality to gender gaps in education.

The top 10 most educated states in the country, according to the study:

advertisement

Massachusetts Maryland Colorado Vermont Connecticut Virginia Washington New Hampshire New Jersey Minnesota

How educated in Virginia? (1 = Most; 25 = Avg.):

29% of the holders of a high school diploma

9th -% of the degree holders of a diploma or university of experienced adults

6th -% bachelor degree holders

4th -% graduate or professional degree holders

24th – Avg. University quality

1e – Gender gap in education level

There is also a separate WalletHub analysis that identifies the most and least developed cities.

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement