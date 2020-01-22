Virginia head coach sees ACCCG against Clemson as a challenge

advertisement

According to Bronco Mendenhall, the Cavs have no reference points against Clemson. (Photo: Amber Searls / USATODAY)

Clemson and Virginia haven’t met in football since the Tigers defeated Cavaliers 59-10 in Charlottesville in November 2013. Bronco Mendenhall didn’t train against her

Dabo Swinney in Virginia and he says trying to prepare for an opponent he hasn’t seen before is challenging.

Clemson and Virginia face each other at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC) at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

“It is certainly a challenge because there are no reference points or shared experiences of a coach or team that you can refer to,” said Mendenhall. “I have no experience against Clemson or Coach Swinney or any of their existing players. At this point, the focus must be more on your own plan, strategy, execution, position, mindset, and everything you can control.

“Hopefully my job is to predict, assess, and plan the opponent’s situation as well as possible, and to get away from there.”

The Cavaliers are big outsiders to a Clemson team that won 27 games in a row, but Mendenhall says being a big outsider just means that the Cavaliers are like any other Clemson opponent.

“I think that’s probably the case with everyone Clemson played this year. I don’t find us in any other situation, ”said Mendenhall. “If you look at the program that Trainer Swinney has built up over time and also the balance sheet, I think we will be the next team to be placed in the same category as everyone else.

“The difference is simply that we fought our way, scrapped and fought to win our side of the division in a program that has been unsuccessful lately and is hungry for more. The rest are played in the game. “

Mendenhall is a defensive coach and he said the tigers have a lot of talent on this side of the ball.

“A significant challenge, not just for quarterback, but also for running back and wide receiver,” he said. “When you look at that particular opponent and it doesn’t matter which side you’re looking at, whether offensive or defensive, talent is definitely the first thing that pops out. The scheme and the strategy as well as the coaching are certainly also strongly developed from the Clemson offense.

“Basically, everyone who touches the ball is very skillful, very capable. Clemson’s rank and success are no accident. It comes because of the collective of things I just mentioned. Yes, an important test for us. “

As a result, the cavaliers will use every resource.

“Any comparison and analysis that we can do with our existing people and resources,” said Mendenhall. “There is no real point of reference for not having exceeded, but there are teams that played them that we played. One step away, there is a certain relevance.

“However, this phase is different. It is a new step in the program. Our program has a novelty, an excitement, a hunger that is currently emanating from our team and the desire to do really well in this game. “

Playing for an ACC championship is a new experience for Virginia, which is not known as a soccer school. Every experience will be new and challenging.

“Regarding the reference points, nobody in our team has ever experienced anything like this. This does not mean that they are hesitant or afraid of it. They are all looking forward to the challenge, ”said Mendenhall. “I don’t see the word as ‘discouraging’. I see an amazing opportunity. The brutal factual recognition everyone else will draw comes to its own conclusions in this way. I see an amazing opportunity for my team, my coaches and my staff to try everything to learn, grow, develop and compete. We want to do that. ”

