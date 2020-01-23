advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-03 08: 01: 03.0

Clemson’s defense leads the nation in goal defense.

You can call the head coach of the University of Virginia, Bronco Mendenhall, a big fan of the Clemson defensive coordinator

Brent Venables and the defense that Venables created.

advertisement

Mendenhall has been a college-level coach since 1989, and most of his work as an assistant coach has been on the defensive. He was a defensive coordinator at BYU for a few years before becoming head coach, and his teams at Virginia are known for their tough style.

Clemson and Virginia meet on Saturday at 7:30 am (ABC) for the ACC Championship Game, the first program encounter since 2013. Clemson’s defense achieved another dominant performance last weekend in a 38-3 win over South Carolina and this dominant This weekend’s defensive performance put Clemson first in both goal defense (10.1 PPG) and pass defense (both allowed in meters, 126.5 and efficiency class, 89.42). The Tigers are now only half a meter from Ohio State at number 1 overall defense (yards allowed; 232.8), with a top 5 rating even on third tees (5th, 27.8 percent).

Mendenhall is impressed.

“Not just this particular group, but also previous groups. I think first of all, the coordinator’s leadership is strong, ”he said at a conference call on Sunday. “I think the scheme, strategy and initiatives that are launched every week are never the same. I think they’re really well thought out. The talent base in every position was created at a really strong level that corresponds to the style, system and schemas of the design. They have a really good mix of leadership, system, staff and experience. That then forms culture and tradition.

“In my opinion, this group is the next and probably the strongest version I have ever seen. I have studied Clemson defensively before and was impressed not only by the scheme but also by the innovation and ideas they have. “

Mendenhall was asked if Clemson’s defense reminded him of any defenses he was exposed to, and he said Clemson was alone.

“No it does not. Statistically, it’s stronger. I think schematically that it is better developed. In terms of production, there is a higher yield, ”said Mendenhall. “I have seen many good defenses and have been part of many good defenses. In addition to the production, the personnel and the execution, this is only carried out at a really high level. It is trust that enables young people to carry themselves together and work together in a way that is formidable.

“I am impressed. They have done a really good job over time and not only created their program, but also established this component of the program.”

One of the things he liked best about the work Venables did is what the Tiger game plan looks like for every opponent – there’s a base defense, but the Tigers bring something different to the table every week.

“I would say one of the things I like and admire is that it’s not the same plan every week. Many teams assume that with just a few changes, this will be our system. We’re just going to do better and apply it to the next opponent and his style, ”said Mendenhall. “I like the approach that Clemson takes more often than most others. There is a core, there is a standard amount of defense played, but there are innovations that take place weekly, specific to opponents, specific to situations, specific to groups of people that you have to discover somehow while you are walking. They are usually disguised. There are movements before or after snapping into place that make recognition difficult.

“All of these subtle things require extra work and time. They are really a new level of coaching that I think Clemson routinely carries out. It takes time to develop, and it takes really strong and cerebral players to assert themselves, as do coaches. That is what you do. You are doing a really good job. ”

The former Clemson WR signs a futures contract with Titans

2020 Clemson spring game details announced

advertisement