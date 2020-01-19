advertisement

State officials and U.S. hate surveillance groups are warning of potential violence ahead of a Virginia arms rights rally aimed at attracting a mix of militias, guns advocates, and white supremacists to Richmond.

Citing credible threats of violence, Governor Ralph Northam temporarily declared a state of emergency before the Monday rally and banned all weapons, including weapons, from Capitol Square.

The Virginia attorney general said last week that law enforcement officials had identified “credible evidence” for armed non-governmental groups who were trying to come to Virginia to possibly participate in a “violent uprising”.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which persecutes white supremacists and other extremists, threats of violence are “widespread” among anti-government and far-right groups. Conspiracy theories and other misinformation have also spread.

Organizers of an annual vigil for gunmen at the Capitol said Friday that they canceled their event this year because they feared “armed insurgents”.

Meanwhile, the gun rights group that planned the event is pushing for peace.

A look at some of the participating groups:

Virginia Citizens Defense League

The Virginia Citizens Defense League, an influential grassroots rights organization with years of experience in the U.S. state, was the driving force behind Monday’s rally.

Each year on Martin Luther King Jr.’s holidays, the group hosts a lobby day, which typically involves hundreds of gun enthusiasts who gather and meet with lawmakers to discuss laws.

However, this year’s event is expected to attract an enormous crowd.

The VCDL has donated more than $ 200,000 to state legislators since 2002, records show. The group stressed that the rally should be peaceful and urged members not to bring long arms, as this would be a “distraction”.

“The eyes of the nation and the world are now on Virginia and VCDL, and we have to show them that gun owners are not the problem,” the group wrote to its members recently in an email.

The group’s president, Philip Van Cleave, has been in the national spotlight before. In 2018, Van Cleave was tempted to take part in Sacha Baron Cohen’s ambush chat show, in which he campaigned for the arming of children.

Gun owner of America

The influential pro-gun group Gun Owners of America describes itself as the only uncompromising gun lobby in Washington and enjoys a loyal following.

Gun Owners of America was founded in 1975 by a California lawmaker and joined the VCDL to seek an injunction against the enforcement of Ralph Northam’s arms ban from Capitol Square. The Supreme Court upheld the ban late Friday.

On its website, the group asked its members to attend the rally on Monday.

NRA

The National Rifle Association, the country’s best-known arms rights organization, distanced itself from the rally on Monday and instead held a lobby day last week.

Hundreds of people attended the event, where the NRA issued 30 firearm magazines. A spokeswoman for the North Virginia-based group said the magazines were intended to be a “moral enhancer” for NRA members who showed up to urge lawmakers to reject the arms control measures proposed by Northam and democratic lawmakers.

Eidhüter

Former U.S. Army paratrooper, Stewart Rhodes founded The Oath Keepers in 2009 and the group has become one of the country’s largest anti-government organizations, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In 2014, Oath Keeper members joined an armed conflict between federal officials and Nevada-based rancher Cliven Bundy to govern grazing rights on government properties.

Later that year and in 2015, members patrolled the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, amid protests against the murder of 18-year-old Michael Brown by the police. They wore camouflage armor and carried rifles openly.

The group wrote to its members in a post on its website to attend the Monday rally, saying it would send coaches to Virginia to organize and train “armed properties and militias”.

“A rally is NOT just a day. It’s about organizing and educating the Virginians in every city and county so that their Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties are really strong, united, and able to actually defend their lives, freedoms, and property, “it says the group’s website.

Three percenter movements

The Three Percenters is a loosely organized movement that was founded in 2008, according to the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish civil rights organization that tracks down extremist groups.

On their website, the right-wing group says it is not an anti-government militia, but “we will defend ourselves if necessary”.

The Three Percenters derives its name from the belief that only 3% of the colonists rose to fight the British. You have vowed to oppose any government that violates the US Constitution.

The Oregon Three Percenters participated in an armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016. Dozens of people occupied the remote refuge for more than a month to protest federal state control over western areas. The group also participated in a violent right-wing rally in Portland last year.

White supremacists

J.J. MacNab, a scholarship holder of the program for extremism at George Washington University, said that she did not expect a large number of white supremacists. But MacNab said she thinks those who participate will try to take advantage of the expected large amount for a moment in the spotlight.

“It’s going to be a big event – they want to be part of it. They are desperate to make Charlottesville 2.0, “she said, referring to the 2017 rally that turned into violence.

Last week, the authorities arrested six men who linked them to a violent white supremacist group called The Base. According to an official who spoke to The Associated Press on anonymity, at least three men planned to attend the Richmond rally to discuss an active investigation.

