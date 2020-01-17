Virginia Delegate presents bill to fine people for releasing balloons

advertisement

Releasing balloons into the sky during parties and memorials is a tradition in our region and throughout the country.

Deputy Nancy Guy is working to approve a bill that would pay people.

By law, releasing balloons can cost you a fine between $ 250 – $ 25,000.

advertisement

Experts said that the days after Mother’s Day, graduations and other parties a lot of plastic washes on the coast.

The American Fish and Wildlife Services said that when balloons are released into the air, they pose a threat to animals. The problem is that birds, turtles, and other animals think that balloons in the ocean are food. It can harm or kill them.

But some people think that a bill prohibiting balloons from being released is excessive and unnecessary. Under the proposed law, a person may be required to do community service instead of having to pay money.

Under current law, people are not allowed to release 50 or more balloons within an hour and the civil penalty is $ 5 per balloon.

The bill has been allocated to the House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Sources Subcommittee.

.

advertisement