Virginia Beach is the 5th worst city in the country for renters with pets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach is the 5th worst city in the nation for renters with pets.

Real estate company Homes.com used their large-scale data to compile lists of the best and worst cities for pet-friendly tenants, and added: “why not convert this data into a useful tool so that the tenants using our site can use it as well look informed where they have the best chance of finding a pet-friendly rental home in the United States? “

The findings are based on the percentage of pet-friendly rentals of the total number of rental properties in each city and Virginia Beach did not perform so well.

The top five cities for renters with pets were:

Louisville, Kentucky – 68.53% Indianapolis, Indiana – 62.10% Atlanta, Georgia – 59.85% Tampa, Florida – 59.54% Riverside, California – 59.12%

The bottom five cities for renters with pets were:

Houston, Texas – 4.43% New York, New York – 6.86% Worcester, Massachusetts – 6.87% Detroit, Michigan – 10.47% Virginia Beach, Virginia – 10.89%

Click here for more information and to view the full report of Homes.com.

