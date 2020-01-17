advertisement

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring urges the state Supreme Court to reject an attempt to overturn a temporary ban on guns at a meeting expected to attract tens of thousands of activists to Richmond.

Chaos and even violence are feared during Monday’s meeting after threats from militias. The Virginia Ralph Northam government also prohibits the banning of guns from the Capitol site of any kind.

This comes days after legislators voted to ban firearms in the Capitol, saying that the move was necessary to protect public security.

Haring argued that Northam’s executive order is necessary to prevent a repeat of what happened at the white nationalist meeting in Charlottesville, where a woman was killed and more than 30 other people were injured. Three people suspected of being white supremacists, allegedly on their way to Richmond for the arms rights rally, were arrested in Baltimore earlier this week.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America say the ban violates their first and second amendment rights.

