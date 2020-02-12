Virgin Media has announced plans to close stores across the country. The closures will take place in the spring of this year and endanger 110 jobs. This is the list of stores affected.

Falkirk store

Gloucester store

Grimsby store

Harlow store

Huddersfield store

Leeds St John’s business

Maidstone store

Nottingham Victoria store

Swindon store

“We are now consulting with our employees and supporting those affected by the proposal, including identifying opportunities to take on new roles at Virgin Media.

“With our proposal, we will keep 53 retail stores across the UK from which we can continue to serve our customers. We focus on making these stores a fantastic place for our customers to connect with our sales teams and ours Experience first-hand amazing products and services.

“This is happening alongside investments in our online sales and customer service channels.”