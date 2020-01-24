advertisement

Vir Das is a multi-hyphen in the true sense of the word. In the past year, the 40-year-old played in an American network drama (Whiskey Cavalier); created and shot a desi travel comedy show; written, produced and acted in a web series about a comedian serial killer; toured the world; and shot a special. After Abroad Understanding and Losing It, Vir Das: For India is third for Netflix. He calls it a “love letter” to India and says, “The first was a special crossover, so it was partly recorded in Delhi and in New York. The second was shot in San Francisco at a great comic location as if he wanted to say, “I think I might have crossed.” With this I felt it was time to come home. ”

Although the special is on January 26, this promises to be a big weekend for the Go Goa Gone actor for more than one reason. He and Preity Zinta will be featured in the January 25 episode of the popular American comedy Fresh off the Boat. There has also been talk of a possible spin-off, provisionally entitled Magic Motor Inn, with the two Indian actors in the lead. “I’m very excited. I got to know the fantastic cast and worked with Preity Zinta. I’m a huge fan. There are talks about the spin-off, but it is still early, “he says. But for now, Das is preparing for a hush-hush film project for which he will be photographing in April. Excerpts from a telephone interview:

Through the special you talk about the Indian identity through food, drinks, customs and personalities …

The idea was to determine the universal Indian identity. I tried it in the first month of writing, but then I thought I’d never get it right. There are literally 1.3 billion different versions of India. So in the beginning I can have a revelation and say, “This is my India, and I understand that it will probably be drastically different than your India, but I’m going to talk about 55 things, and hopefully you identify with 40 of them.” Then I had to figure out how to talk about both big and small things – from the political situation to Chyawanprash and Jallianwala Bagh to Amar Akbar Anthony.

Would it be fair to say that this is your most political special to date?

Most comedians in the US go away from Trump’s joke. It is either no longer funny or it is just done that way. It is easy to write a joke that you know 50% of the public will deal with – less because of the joke and more because of what their political beliefs are. One of the best things I saw was a piece by John Mulaney in which he compared Trump to “a horse in a hospital”. It was genius. Although it was still political, it made people laugh regardless of their political tendencies. Then I wondered if I could go from Jungle Book to Narendra Modi. So in that sense, yes, this special is political. We also cannot talk about our country without talking about what is happening.

Your career over the past few years is similar to this haze of specials and world trips. What have been the highlights?

I am not really a type of man with retroactive effect. I always think about what I will do next. I am able to produce content for other people and I find that exciting. I can be a creative director. We are developing a show that has been written and directed by women and I hope to be able to produce this this year.

How would you describe your social media personality?

I try to get better and not feed the trolls. I am also very sentimental. There is no middle ground. So they are messages with many hearts or I am just salty.

Who are you following?

I don’t follow too many people. On Twitter I follow the same news portals, well-known comedians and websites for science and technology that I started with in the beginning. On Instagram I only follow bulldog accounts and my wife. On Facebook I have a private account with around 25-30 friends.

What do you do with fans?

After the first Netflix special, 18 to 25 suddenly became the biggest demographic on my social media followers. And all children on Instagram. I like to talk to them there. Younger fans are always the most enthusiastic fans.

What are you looking at?

I’m a documentary man. Between all platforms, they have revived the documentary industry. I just watched (Killer Inside 🙂 The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. I also saw a very good one, Blue Bird, about a music cafe in Memphis, Tennessee, and what it meant for country music. Peaky Blinders is my guilty pleasure. And I’m watching Jamtara this weekend.

View Vir Das: For India on Netflix, from January 26.

