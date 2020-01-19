advertisement

Published

23:00 CST, Saturday, January 18, 2020

On Monday, January 20, 20 new lots will be released to the public in the Bear Creek community in Vintage Oaks. On Monday, January 20, 20 new lots will be released to the public in the Bear Creek community in Vintage Oaks.

On Monday, January 20, 20 new lots will be released to the public in the Bear Creek community in Vintage Oaks.

advertisement

On Monday, January 20, 20 new lots will be released to the public in the Bear Creek community in Vintage Oaks.

Vintage Oaks’ Hill Country neighborhood to release 20 new lots this week

Buyers will get their next chance to buy land in the Bear Creek community at Vintage Oaks on Monday, January 20, when 20 new lots are being released to the public. Real estate tours can now be scheduled by calling 830-254-5091.

The properties in the new release range from 1.01 to 1.57 hectares and include dead-end locations and flat, easy-to-build plots – with long views that walk over the rolling hills. Prizes start in the low $ 100,000.

Bear Creek is one of the fastest selling neighborhoods in the history of Vintage Oaks. Limited opportunities remain to live in the picturesque setting of the enclave, with dramatic topography with ancient oak trees and views that stretch over miles of Hill Country landscape. This part of the neighborhood also has a second entrance for easy access to the surrounding towns.

In addition to the peaceful feel of the neighborhood, Bear Creek offers easy access to the amenities of Vintage Oaks. It is just a walk to the five miles of trails, swimming pools, lazy river, children’s playground, and the Tuscan clubhouse, home to year-round events and many of the activities organized by the abundant social clubs of the community.

Vintage Oaks is one of the fastest growing communities in the Hill Country. This 3900-acre master plan in New Braunfels, near Austin, San Antonio and Houston, offers living space from 1 to 14 acres, adapted and semi-adapted homes, schools and no city tax.

Additional facilities on site include ball and sports fields and the new fitness club of 7800 square meters, with cardio and weight equipment, classrooms for inside and outside, saunas, an outdoor spa and more than 100 fitness classes per month.

For more information about Vintage Oaks, call 830-254-5091 or visit HillCountryLots.com.

advertisement