The Villages tennis players recently performed well in a tournament organized by the United States Tennis Association.

Villages ranked fourth in the USTA League Men 7.0 (65 and older) National Invitational tournament held in Orlando last weekend. The team competed against players from different states and regions during the event.

The Villages team that participated in the USTA Men’s 7.0 (65 and older) National Invitational tournament in Orlando last weekend included: Front row left to right, Dave O’Steen, Bob Kluemper, Mike James ( Captain), Dave Barnes and Bob Anglace. Back row, left to right, John Ulrich, Jim VanEmburgh, Carlos Munoz, Jim Robertson, Juno Guevara and Tim Puckett.

The villagers were part of a USTA league that competed during the season from January to March. The league consisted of three teams from USTA Region 2 (Marion). Two teams came from the Glenview Tennis Center in The Villages and another represented the Citrus Hills Country Club.

All games consisted of three pairs of doubles with the best three sets. The Villages team, led by Mike James, won the league with a 6-2 record.

The qualified The Villages team for participation in the USTA 7.0 Sectional Championships for Men (65 and older) in Orlando in April. Six teams from the various USTA regions in Florida fought for the championship.

The competition included teams from Collier, Hillsborough, Lee / Charlotte, Duval, Pinellas and Marion (The Villages). All teams participated in a round robin format and played each team once, with the winner being determined by the best record. The villages won with a 4: 1 record.

This win enabled The Villages last weekend to represent Florida in the tournament, which included 17 teams from different states and regions in the country. Florida defeated teams from the east (New York), New England (Massachusetts), north (Minnesota) and Texas to qualify for the semi-finals.

A team from New England won the tournament, followed by teams from New Jersey, South Georgia and the villages that represent Florida. The local players agreed that it was a very competitive and successful season and that for many it was a unique opportunity to compete nationally in a sport they love.

In addition to James, The Villages team also included Dave O’Steen, Bob Kluemper, Dave Barnes, Bob Anglace, John Ulrich, Jim VanEmburgh, Carlos Munoz, Jim Robertson, Juno Guevara and Tim Puckett.