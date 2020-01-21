Villages Masonic Lodge presents SoZo Kids with a donation from members

advertisement

The executives of The Villages Masonic Lodge recently made a donation to SoZo Kids.

Villages Masonic Lodge Revered Master Richard Koenig, Senior Warden Jim Hawkins, Treasurer Tom Papin and District MP Larry Kent recently presented Pam DiPetrillo with a $ 380 check for SoZo Kids.

The bricklayers work with many local charities and educational services. A Valentine’s Day dance is scheduled for Saturday, February 15th, to raise funds for charity that will benefit children. Tickets are available from club officers.

