Robert John Bluste

A Villages of Parkwood motorcyclist was arrested after being caught with methamphetamine.

Robert Joseph Bluste, 37, who lives in 12426 NE 52nd Loop, rode a black Kawasaki motorcycle at 2:12 p.m. Thursday at 229 County Road in Wildwood when a check revealed that the motorcycle’s registered owner was being sought for an arrest warrant for violating his probation.

He was detained and taken to Sumter County Detention Center. When the deputy reached the prison and removed blust from the patrol car, a box of 305 cigarettes was found between the vehicle cage and the floorboard, according to a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office detention report. The packet of cigarettes contained a broken pen that contained methamphetamine.

Bluste, who was arrested last May after a woman made a desperate emergency call from her home in the Villages of Parkwood, was sent to prison without bail.

