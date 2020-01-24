advertisement

Janie Wong Minier

A villager arrested at a local doctor’s office has been given the right to care for her husband, who has Alzheimer’s.

The 77-year-old Janie Wong Minier from the village of St. James faces a charge on a household battery after her arrest on January 3 at the Villages Health System’s Brownwood Care Center. Her husband was kidnapped by the U.S. Department of Child and Family Department of Adult Protection in Florida after Minier’s black eyes were discovered and law enforcement officers were involved. She had brought him there for a doctor’s appointment.

Her lawyer claims that it was an unfortunate turn that led to the arrest of Minier, who had not been arrested previously and who is the sole carer of her 53-year-old husband.

The husband was reminded by the government agency of an assisted living facility.

Minier’s attorney filed an application that allowed her to contact him “non-violently”, which meant that they could both return home and take care of him again.

Judge Paul Militello signed the request on Wednesday to allow Minier to contact her husband. The criminal case against them is still pending.

