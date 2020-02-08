The year was 2007. The presidential election increased and Mitt Romney fought across the country to become the Republican presidential candidate.

The Mitt Mobile, an Itasca Sunstar RV, bought by the hopeful President Mitt Romney and his son Josh on eBay, appeared in The Villages in 2007, despite arriving on the back of a tow truck. The Mitt Mobile was part of Romney’s grassroots campaign, which sometimes included all five of his sons – Tagg, Josh, Matt, Craig and Ben.

In the meantime, The Villages Developer was looking for a candidate to support George W. Bush during his eight-year tenure. Romney soon became The Villages’ favorite and visited the community several times, presumably to collect large checks from the developer, his department heads, and other related companies, which were hopefully encouraged in many ways to contribute to the president.

During those years, Romney sold himself – he’s currently in a constant argument with President Trump – as the ultimate family man. He and his wife Ann were married in 1969 and had five sons – Tagg, Josh, Matt, Craig and Ben – who all played a role in the campaign for their father. The oldest, Tagg, is a management consultant, businessman, and venture capitalist. And he clearly took the lead as his political advisor in his father’s election campaign.

Hopeful presidential candidate Mitt Romney always attracted large numbers of followers when he visited The Villages.

But another son, Josh, was involved in a somewhat weird effort affecting Florida’s friendliest hometown. The Romney family had an idea for a grass-roots campaign where Josh and his father visited eBay and brought a used recreational vehicle from Phoenix. The family took the humble motorhome and wrapped it up in $ 10,000 Romney campaign graphics and slogans. And soon the Itasca Sunstar RV had a new name – the “Mitt Mobile”.

The Romney team relied on a group of accomplished political advisers who were targeting Iowa because the newly decorated motorhome was classified as roadworthy and the former Massachusetts governor was chasing Rudy Giuliani in national elections. While his father was fighting hard at The Hawkeye State – 12 town hall meetings were held across the state within three days – Josh Romney took the wheel of Mitt Mobile and traveled to all 99 counties in Iowa, a 3,500-mile hike for those used , High-Mileage-RV, which was designed to convey the message of his father’s mantra of success, comes through hard work.

Craig, Tagg, Matt and Josh Romney played a key role in their father’s campaign to become president.

Eventually Team Romney was targeting Florida, which meant that a visit to the villages was inevitable. Republican candidates made it their goal to visit Florida’s friendliest hometown because the community was a GOP mecca where large crowds came to help rally in Spanish Springs Town Square or Lake Sumter Landing.

This time, Romney’s visit included much more than picking up checks. He was supposed to speak to a crowd in the market square that had gathered early to hear what he had to say. The villagers were also eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Mitt Mobile, which came from an earlier campaign stop in Jacksonville.

Presidential hopeful Mitt Romney waves to a crowd of supporters with Ms. Ann at his side.

Romney came and spent time chopping around with Villages Brass and developer-led journalists. He laughed, signed autographs and spoke about his vision for the country. And he received great applause when he swore to the large crowd of villagers waiting for him in the market square.

Unfortunately, the Mitt Mobile was not doing so well. When the villagers waited for it to arrive, the rumor spread that it would not come. Some reported that it had apparently collapsed. And many were disappointed at the possibility of not seeing the motorhome, which had its own supporters across the country.

The Romney family has grown significantly since Mitt and Ann had five sons – Tagg, Josh, Matt, Craig and Ben.

But Josh Romney wasn’t going to ruin his father’s successful rally. And soon the Mitt Mobile rolled into Lake Sumter Landing – on the back of a tow truck.

The disturbed motorhome stood on a cordoned-off part of the Old Mill Run in front of Starbucks. And it was open to the villagers to take a look inside and take a look at the symbol that somehow defined Romney’s grassroots campaign.

The GOP nomination finally went to Senator John McCain, who selected Alaska Governor Sarah Palin as his running colleague. Both McCain and Palin visited The Villages, where Palin’s rally lured 60,000 people to the market square – still the largest crowd that has ever attended a community political event.

The hopeful presidential candidate Mitt Romney, surrounded by his family, cuts a fine figure during an election freeze.