It was an unlikely pairing – a college all-star soccer game and retirees. But that was exactly what happened on January 31, 2004, when The Villages Gridiron Classic was played on the polo fields.

Prior to being hosted by The Villages, the all-star lower division game was played in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. However, visitor numbers had been dropping for several years, so Florida Citrus Sports worked out an arrangement to play the game in the large retirement community.

Thanks largely to retired Navy and American Airlines pilot Don Waggoner, the former director of the Villages Polo Club, the polo field on which the Gridiron Classic was played was second to none.

Skeptics laughed at the prospect of such an undertaking, but officials believed it could be a success because college football was so popular and villagers had graduated from almost every university and wanted to support players from their schools.

The game – it would return in 2005 – was played on the front polo field. The grass in the field that day would have made any professional in a professional field proud – a tribute to Don Wagoner, a retired Navy and American Airlines pilot who had been responsible for the Villages Polo Club since 1998. And once the logos were received, the field looked like it should have been in a college stadium.

Barry Alvarez from Wisconsin and Mark Richt from Georgia were head coaches of the Villages Gridiron Classic 2004 soccer game.

Bleachers for approximately 12,000 fans have been erected, including press boxes for ESPN that broadcast the game and other media. Concession stands and jumbotrons were set up. And Villages High School soccer players were asked to act as ball boys and sell programs.

On Friday night before the game, many villagers saw a sight they thought he would never see – giant college football players leaping into Spanish Springs Town Square and dancing the “electric slide” alongside surprised villagers. That night was living proof that the skeptics were wrong, and for a few hours it was nice to see college players and retirees having fun, with generation differences that were off the table.

The University of Tennessee, which returned Troy Fleming, won 101 yards and scored two touchdowns to receive MVP awards in the 2004 Gridiron Classic all-star football game played at The Villages Polo Club.

Game Day started early with countless tailgate parties. Some fans from the Village of Polo Ridge came at 6:30 a.m. to start the party. And other villagers followed all morning as groups enjoyed burgers, chicken wings, and several cold ones before it was time to go to their seats.

As the season approached, the stands were full. The villagers – most of them came with a golf cart that amused the ESPN announcements – were decorated in their school colors. And when the players entered the field and the fans cheered wildly, one would have thought he or she was at The Swamp at the University of Florida or at Doak Campbell Stadium in the state of Florida.

The Gridiron Classic also featured two big names in college football coaching, Wisconsins Barry Alvarez and Georgias Mark Richt, who was supposed to train his alma mater, the University of Miami, where he was a player in the NFL Hall’s replacement quarterback from Famer Jim Kelly.

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Nick Buoniconti poses with his son Marc, who suffered a spinal cord injury in 1985 and was paraplegic in a duel against The Citadel. The 2004 Gridiron Classic All Star soccer game at The Villages raised $ 25,000 for the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis.

In reality, Alvarez and Kelly were more of a figurehead when coaches from NFL Europe did the correct training exercises all week at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando and created the game plans for both teams.

At the end of the day, the north team, led by Troy Fleming from the University of Tennessee, made up for a 10-point deficit and defeated the south 35: 31. Fleming, who won 101 yards and scored two touchdowns to receive MVP awards, was later drafted by the Tennessee Titans and played two seasons for the NFL team before it was cut. The 38-year-old, who also played one season for the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers, is now a coach at the Concord Christian School in Knoxville, Tenn.

Wisconsin’s quarterback Jim Sorgi, who led his north team to a comeback win in the 2004 all-star football game Villages Gridiron Classic, later served as a replacement for the future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning at the Indianapolis Colts.

Another future NFL player, Wisconsin quarterback Jim Sorgi, also came to the occasion with the game on the line. With the defeat of the Northern Squad, Alvarez called on his own quarterback to save the day. Sorgi, who would serve as a substitute for the future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning with the Indianapolis Colts and is now commenting on color for the team, took an 83-yard ride to the end zone to seal the win for his squad.

The Gridiron Classic raised $ 25,000 for the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis, launched by Miami Dolphins’ former linebacker Nick Buoniconti in honor of his son Marc, who suffered a spinal cord injury in 1985 and was paraplegic in a duel against The Citadel has been .

A young Whitney Morse, daughter of Villages developer Mark Morse, who is now the artistic director of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, sang the national anthem at the classic all-star soccer game Villages Gridiron 2004.

The game also had a local flair: The Villages Cheerleaders welcomed the players onto the field and a young Whitney Morse, who now sings the national anthem as artistic director of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

The Miami Dolphins cheerleaders also attended the event and caused a stir when they performed Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” a patriotic halftime show. Golf legend and villager Nancy Lopez and her then husband Ray Knight, a retired Major League baseball star, attended the event and said they enjoyed being part of it.

Players from both teams signed soccer jerseys, which were then framed and handed over to the Morse family. Today two of these jerseys hang in the former exclusive private fishing club in Lake Sumter Landing in the men’s bath.

