Richard Brown Street

A villager’s 40-year-old son was arrested after stealing his mother’s vehicle from her home the day after his father’s funeral.

The woman from the village of Polo Ridge reported that the key to her 2015 Ford Escape was taken from her home’s kitchen counter by her son, Richard Brown Street, according to a detention report from the Sheriff’s Office in Sumter County. She noticed that the key was missing around 9 p.m. Sunday.

While the woman was interviewed by the deputy at around 4 a.m. on Monday, Street returned home in the vehicle.

Street’s father died on January 23 and a celebration of life took place at The Villages on Saturday.

Street, who was arrested at the wheel of the same Ford Escape last year, was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center for a security deposit of $ 2,000.