Jean and Kevin McCabe

A villager who was awarded the Purple Heart after life-changing injuries in Vietnam tears open the entry extensions that should make his mobility easier.

Kevin McCabe and his wife Jean, as well as some of their neighbors at Hallandale Villas, were dropped in their homes almost two years ago for unauthorized entry extensions. The residents of the terrace villa were the victims of an anonymous complaint.

The McCabes fought for and won a number of extensions to the community development district 8 board while pursuing a case of discrimination under the Fair Housing Act.

The couple recently learned that their case was dismissed by the Florida Commission on Human Relations, which investigated the complaint on behalf of the FHA.

In the Hallandale Villas, the McCabes driveways are torn down

“Based on the evidence obtained during the investigation, FCHR has determined that there is no reasonable reason to believe that there has been a discriminatory residential practice,” said a copy of the Villages-News.com judgment

McCabe served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967 and was seriously injured when he stepped on a land mine. He and other aging and physically challenged residents of Hallandale Villas violated community standards after extending their drives without permission from the Architectural Review Committee. He had argued that he needed the driveway extension because of his physical limitations.