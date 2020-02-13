A wheelchair-bound villager has received approval for a golf cart garage door that is wider than is normally specified in the Architectural Review Committee’s manual.

A request from Virgil and Connita Frese from 2290 Nehaul Terrace at the Keystone Villas was reviewed Thursday morning during a public hearing before the Community Development District 7 board of directors.

Virgil Frese, who is in a wheelchair, was looking for an 8-foot garage door for golf carts in his villa. The ARC manual stipulates that in this villa community, such a garage door for golf carts is limited to a width of 6 feet.

The house at 2290 Nehaul Terrace in the Keystone Villas.

Carrie Duckett, Resident Services and Communications Director, said Frese’s disability falls under the Fair Housing Act definition, which is “necessary” for an applicant to “have the same opportunity to enjoy their home”.

The board approved the request, stipulating that when the property is no longer needed, the homeowner must reconcile the property. In other words, if the couple decides to sell their villa, they will have to retrofit the 6-foot garage door for golf carts. The couple had no objection to this restriction.

CDD 7 supervisor Mark Gallo feared that the cost of downsizing the garage door would be “astronomical”.

However, supervisor William Vondohlen said he understood the couple’s desire to move ahead, knowing that the day could come when they would have to undo the change.

“You don’t know how much you need these things until you need these things,” said Vondohlen, who found that his wife was in a wheelchair.