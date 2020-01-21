Villagers identify their adult son as a suspected thief on surveillance photos

advertisement

Bryan Bennett

A couple from the village of St. James identified their adult son as a suspect thief on surveillance photos from the Lowe hardware store in Trailwinds Village.

Detectives from the Wildwood Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office went to the parents of 35-year-old Bryan Lee Bennett, who lives with them at Chesapeake Place in 1968, last Thursday. Bennett’s surveillance pictures last November showed him making purchases at Lowe’s debit card for a woman he’d worked for as a handyman. The woman suffered a total financial loss of $ 1,568.95 due to the fraudulent purchases.

The Kentucky-born was arrested for three serious fraud cases. He was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center and released after paying a $ 3,500 bail.

