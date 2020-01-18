advertisement

James Stein

A villager who was arrested in a circle K after a bad park job has escaped a drunken driving belief.

68-year-old James Stein, who lives on the historic side of the villages, loses his driver’s license for a year and has been suspended for six months after failing to file a lawsuit against ruthless driving in the Sumter District Court last week. He was originally charged with driving under the influence of people.

At 12:45 p.m. on July 23, a sheriff from Sumter County noticed that a red Ford Focus was parked in two parking spaces in front of Circle K on Buenos Aires Boulevard in The Villages.

The deputy watched Stein get into the vehicle and tried to get it going with the wiper switch and turn the wipers on, according to the warrant. Stein had not switched on his headlights and was not wearing his seat belt when he was driving on the US highway. 27/441.

During a traffic disruption, the MP noted that the local Pittsburg, Pennsylvania speech was “very blurry, slow, and scratchy.” The MP also noted that Stein “had visible bloodshot and sagging eyes and repeatedly closed his eyes and bowed his head.”

The deputy invited Stein to take part in field exercises for sobriety in the parking lot of a nearby walgreen. He struggled through the exercises and at some point the representative feared that Stein would fall.

Stein would not take part in an assessment of drug influence and would not give a urine sample. A marijuana pipe had been found in his vehicle.

