Villagers for Trump fight impeachment proceedings with golf cart rally to support the president

advertisement

The impeachment proceedings against President Trump may have started on Thursday, but that doesn’t prevent the followers in the villages from gathering around him.

David Gee, founder of Villagers for Trump, and his wife Lynette attended a rally in October 2018, attended by 383 golf carts and around 800 people, who showed their support for the president and the list of GOP candidates in November 6 general elections were launched.

Villagers for Trump members are encouraging residents of Florida’s friendliest hometown to join them for a golf cart rally on Friday to demonstrate support for President Trump. The group is known for its shield wave events and golf cart rallies, and members were inside and outside the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center when the president spoke there in October.

advertisement

The golf cart parade on Friday starts at 4.30 p.m. Those wishing to participate should arrive at 3:30 p.m. in the Barnes and Noble car park in Lake Sumter Landing. The parade then runs across Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and Spanish Springs Town Square before returning to the bookstore parking lot.

The Villagers for Trump “Build The Wall” parade in January 2019 showed 378 golf carts with patriotic motifs.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their golf carts with political signs, flags, banners and patriotic colors. Club members are asked to wear their Trump gear or other red, white, and blue clothing.

Anyone with questions about the parade can email Club member Donna Hoak [DLHoak@aol.com].

advertisement