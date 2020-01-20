Villagers escape charge after alleged fight with woman in bathtub

advertisement

A villager will escape charges after plunging into a wine fight with his wife in his home’s bathtub.

67-year-old Ronald Francis Halpern, who lives at Bayport Villas, was arrested on October 2.

MPs from the Sumter County Sheriff arrived at home shortly before 6:00 p.m. where his wife claimed she was attacked by her 23-year-old husband.

According to the detention report, Halpern was upset about his wife, who had been drinking wine. He grabbed her and she tried to hit him to free herself. She fell into the bathtub and broke the tap, the report said. She went to the kitchen to call 911, but Halpern took the phone away from her.

A representative came to the site and found that the woman had a red marking on her back, which she thought was hitting the bathtub faucet. She also had a bruise on her calf.

However, the prosecutor announced that the case was closed due to “victim / witness problems”.

