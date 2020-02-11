William Lee Arthur

A 40-year-old villager who struck a Spruce Creek South resident with a golf cart a year ago was behind bars on Sunday afternoon.

The representative of a Marion County sheriff was called for an incident at Dollar Tree 11275 SE at 178th place in Summerfield and learned that the wife of William Lee Arthurs from Orange Blossom Gardens village had followed 75-year-old Spruce Creek South man when he left the parking lot in his golf cart. The deputy stopped the golf cart in the 17500 block of the US highway. 441 and the man claimed that Arthur had confronted him with a traffic accident that happened in Sumter County over a year ago, a sheriff’s office report said.

The man said Arthur had blocked and pushed him when he tried to get into his golf cart. He said he then got into the cart from the passenger entrance and Arthurs pounced on him, so he pulled out his pocket knife, pointed it at Arthur and punched him in the mouth, the report said.

Arthurs’ wife told the deputy that more than a year ago, in his golf cart, she saw the Spruce Creek resident hit South Arthurs. She said Arthur was upset when he saw the man and tried to keep him from leaving the parking lot until the police arrived. She also said that Arthur had pushed the victim away from the golf cart and after the man had come in from the passenger side, he pulled a knife at Arthur and hit him, the report said.

Arthur, who had gone to the traffic stop location near the dollar tree, also claimed that the Spruce Creek South resident fled Sumter County a year ago after running over him. He said he was “very upset” when he saw the man leave the shop and start arguing with him. He admitted trying to grasp the man’s keys to prevent him from leaving, and said the victim pulled the knife at him and hit him, and was sorry for what he had done.

Arthur, who lives on the Nell Way 1000 block, was arrested and taken to Marion County Prison, where he was charged with a battery over a person over 65. He was released on a $ 2,000 bail late Sunday evening and his next trial date has not yet been set.