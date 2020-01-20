Villagers broaden the definition of disabled parking in Florida's friendliest hometown

advertisement

The villagers have apparently expanded the definition of disabled parking here in Florida’s friendliest hometown.

The parking patrol has worked hard to document cases here in The Villages where the meaning of the law on parking for the disabled may be blurry.

advertisement

This SUV was parked between two disabled parking spaces at the Dunedin Pool and the post office. This driver tried a small sloping parking lot at the Fresh Market in The Villages. This golf cart was parked at Lake Deaton Plaza A disabled person, but not sure if they automatically provide two regular parking spaces. This may be the case in Michigan. This golf cart has worked out a spot between two handicapped parking spaces in Wal-Mart on Buffalo Ridge Plaza. That driver It might be advisable to keep it at a disabled parking space in Winn-Dixie on Pinellas Plaza within the blue line. A car with a badge takes two places at Lake Sumter Landing. were discovered how they entered a disabled area.

advertisement