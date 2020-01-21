Villagers arrested after alleged attack on rumor spreaders at City Fire

advertisement

Pamela Lyness

A villager was arrested after a suspected attack on a “rumor” spreader at City Fire on Lake Sumter Landing.

44-year-old Pamela Lyness, who lives in the Crestview villas in Buttonwood village, was arrested on Saturday morning on charges of battery after she reportedly detained the man who was with a group of friends, according to a Sumter County arrest report had bumped into Sheriff’s office. A third person intervened and led Lyness away from City Fire. A witness said Lyness “insulted” the man, the report said.

Lyness appeared to be drunk and showed “irrational behavior,” the MP wrote in the detention report. She said the man shared rumors about her with another man she had a relationship with. She said she saw the man at an outside table at City Fire and invited him to “fight” her, the report said. A native of Biloxi, Miss., Denied having been involved in an argument with the man.

She was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center and released after depositing $ 1,000.

