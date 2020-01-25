Villagers are under constant attack from a variety of criminals and fraudsters

advertisement

Criminals and scammers are constantly targeting The Villages – and that means many of you are at risk of losing valuables and even thousands and thousands of dollars that you have put aside for the best years of your life.

This message became clear recently when Lady Lake Detective Butch Perdue warned the Village Center Community Development District regulator that criminals were targeting the megarental community. The seasoned detective said the demographics here attract local criminals.

“They come here because” everyone knows that The Villages is full of old people and we can get away with it, “said Perdue.

advertisement

The types of crimes that are on the rise here are golf cart thefts, vehicle break-ins – and even organized thefts in nearby shops.

From left: Marcia Conley, Milleena Dumas, Jessica Fisher and Terrinque Parker were arrested earlier this month in connection with a suspected ULTA Beauty perfume robbery in Lady Lake.

If you don’t believe that, think about it: Four women from Tampa – yes, Tampa! – were recently arrested after a suspected robbery at ULTA Beauty in Lady Lake.

The group of women was identified as a perfume thief and their MO was simple – one got angry and argumentative and caused a distraction while the other grabbed expensive perfume bottles. The women then ran to the parking lot and fled the scene with $ 3,000 worth of goods.

Fortunately, they were soon discovered at Kohl in Tavares when they tried to pull off another caper and were caught by the Tavares police and sheriff representatives from Lake County. But the message is clear – The Villages is booming and is clearly a destination for people with less than admirable goals in life.

Perdue also pointed out that the ULTA raid was not an accidental incident.

“It’s not a spontaneous crime. It’s well thought out,” he said.

Fortunately, Perdue said, villagers and local residents can make a difference when they see things like the noisy, quarrelsome women at ULTA that seemed out of place. He encouraged everyone to be very attentive and pointed out that most people wear cell phones with cameras.

“Whip the camera,” he said. “At a safe distance.”

Villagers and local residents are advised to watch out for fraud calls that unknown callers might get on their cell phones.

Another problem that villagers need to look out for is the plethora of scams they target every day. There are many and they come in a variety of ways. However, the important thing is: if it sounds too good to be true, it is probably best to walk the other way.

The most popular scams to look out for include:

Grandparent Fraud: Usually, a grandparent receives a late-night call from someone who claims to be one of his grandchildren. The wrong grandchild is panicked and says that it is an emergency and that he / she needs money immediately. The feeling of urgency allows affected grandparents to act quickly without checking who is calling.

IRS fraud: Victims are told that they owe money to the Internal Revenue Service. Payment must be made immediately using a pre-installed debit card or bank transfer. If the victim refuses to cooperate, he may be arrested, deported or suspended from a company or driver’s license. The IRS never calls people on the phone for overdue taxes, so it’s best to just hang up – immediately!

Social Security Fraud: You receive a phone call or email claiming that your social security number has been compromised, sometimes by people who claim to be FBI agents. You will then be directed to buy several hundred dollars in gift cards to protect your bank account. You then give the fraudster the card numbers over the phone and suddenly you no longer have large sums of money.

Phishing: This is a widespread internet and email scam, in which digital thieves entice victims to reveal password information through compelling emails and websites. The next thing you know is your bank account empty.

Phishing: This is a widespread internet and email scam, in which digital thieves entice victims to reveal password information through compelling emails and websites. The next thing you know is your bank account empty. Nigerian fraud: They receive an email claiming they come from a wealthy Nigerian family trying to get a large sum of money out of their country. They’ll promise you a lot of the money if you help with “legal” and other fees – none of this is true.

Lottery fraud: When you receive an email asking you to claim lottery winnings by paying a processing fee of several thousand US dollars, it is a joke. Often, those who receive this email did not even take part in the lottery at first.

For Sale: Fraudsters reply to ads for expensive items and ask for contact information. The scammer will contact you again about a day later and tell you that more money has been mistakenly sent than you requested or offered to pay much more than you requested. In return, send them the cash for the difference. The check or money order you receive looks real, so you deposit it into your account. Within a few days, your bank will let you know that the check or money order was incorrect, and will ask you to repay the amount immediately.

Skimmer for gas pumps: These devices are placed either in the gas pump or externally above the box into which a consumer inserts credit or debit cards. You then extract the card number and you are in a world of problems that lie ahead. To avoid this problem, touch the field where you placed your card. If it is loose, it can be a skimmer box. Also use the pumps located near the front window of the station as they are least likely to have been tampered with. Or pay with a credit card instead of a debit card, so you have the option of denying the charge rather than getting the money from your bank account immediately.

Romance fraud: someone builds an online relationship for weeks, months, and sometimes years, but at some point he asks for money. The biggest red flag is the person who is never available to meet in person. Women over 60 are by far the most frequently cheated group.

Gift card fraud: In some cases, residents are asked to make gift card payments, often from companies like iTunes and Amazon. No legitimate business or government agency will ever ask for something like that, so just hang up.

Veteran Fraud: Using sophisticated technology, fraudsters generate calls that appear on Caller ID systems from the Department of Veterinary Affairs. They claim to have called to confirm personal data for performance purposes. Sometimes they leave voicemails saying that your VA profile has been marked for potential benefits and you need to call them back as soon as possible. Do not call back, but inform law enforcement on a non-emergency number and file a complaint with the FCC at consumercomplaints.fcc.gov.

Supply fraud: Villagers and other residents have previously been targeted by fraudsters as SECO Energy employees who conduct energy inspections to save money on monthly utility bills. These are not legitimate and SECO is asking customers to report these calls at (352) 793-3801.

Fraud by law enforcement fraudsters: Fraudsters use technology to disguise the name and number of their caller IDs and give the impression that a law enforcement agency or other agency is making a request. In the latter cases, the fraudsters wanted people to believe that the Florida law enforcement agency required immediate payments or that they face legal consequences. Anyone affected by these scams is asked to call (866) 9NO-SCAM. “

In the future, it will be imperative that villagers and residents are kept informed of the latest scams. There will undoubtedly be a lot more. But please stay diligent and make sure that you use the Facebook page Seniors vs. Crime “like” to get relevant, up-to-date fraud information. You can do this at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/seniorsvscrimeregion4/

advertisement