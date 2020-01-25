Villager son with stalking history detained after court order violation

advertisement

Gary Puhr

The 49-year-old son of a couple from The Villages was detained this weekend in the Sumter County Detention Center after a violation of two court orders.

Gary Puhr of Plainfield, Illinois, faces two cases of contempt for the court after he was arrested by Sumter County’s Sheriff MPs last week. Puhr was detained on State Road 44 for being charged with a court decision.

Puhr’s parents, who bought their house in Dunedin village in 2015, received protective orders against their son in 2019 at Sumter County Court.

They received these orders to protect after their 5-foot-11-inch-and-250-pound son was arrested on New Year’s Eve 2018 after making an unwanted appearance in the house from which he was previously banished. When MPs arrived on site, Puhr was found in a 2013 blue Chevrolet Malibu with Illinois license plates in the entrance to his parents’ house on the Kettle Loop. He was arrested and detained and spent two weeks in prison before being released on a $ 300 bail.

Last year, a judge ordered a skills assessment for the Chicagoer. This mental health assessment was sealed and included in his criminal court file. His case is scheduled for a status conference on February 18 at the Sumter County Court.

Puhr was also arrested by the Illinois State Police in 2018 for violating a stalking order.

