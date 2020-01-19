advertisement

Cynthia Wilhelm

A villager loses her license after driving a County Golf 466A in a golf cart.

Cynthia Ann Wilhelm, 66, from the village of Duval, has made no appeal to the Sumter District Court last week against a public-driving driving charge. In addition to losing her driver’s license for six months, she was suspended for twelve months and sentenced to 50 hours of community service.

advertisement

Wilhelm had driven a blue golf cart at 11:52 p.m. When she was seen on Buena Vista Boulevard on August 22, she turned left onto County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It wasn’t a street legal golf cart.

During a traffic disruption, Wilhelm told MPs that she “went to take a friend to her apartment and got lost”.

Her eyes seemed to be bloodshot, and one of the staff noticed a “strong smell of alcohol” emanating from her. When the American, born in Fort Worth, Texas, stepped out of the golf cart, she had to lean on it to keep her balance, the report said.

Wilhelm struggled through field exercises and at some point she almost fell over. She provided breath samples with blood alcohol levels of .146 and .147.

advertisement