About the publisher:

As a resident of The Villages for four years, I should be allowed on all Village properties as long as I don’t damage them. I have a constitutional right to freedom of expression. I am sorry if my protest disturbs some of you. Every time I turn on the TV and see this dirty, immoral shame of a so-called person on the set, it bothers me. If any of you think that one of my signs is not true, come to me peacefully (not mine Woman), and I guarantee that I have very legitimate reasons for every word.

I was blessed with a Down Syndrome sister, I saw me grow up, other children mocked her and stuttered her words. When Trump mocked the reporter with a disability during the election, I only wished I could spend five minutes with him alone.

This is the type of leader you voted for. Shame on you.

Ed McGinty

Hadley village