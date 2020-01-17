advertisement

Published

23:00 CST, Thursday January 16, 2020

The Village of Meyerland announces a four-part series “2020 Definition to Live Life Well”.

Designed to inform the community about a healthy brain and lifestyle, the presentations are offered by the Houston Health Department Area Agency on Aging and are free events.

February 6 at 1:30 PM – Financial Fitness, by Jim Galpin;

February 13 at 1:30 PM – Getting optimum sleep;

February 20 at 1:30 PM – Fall Prevention, by Meredith Franklin; and

February 27 at 1:30 PM – Advance Planning, by Angela Odensky.

The village of Meyerland, located at 4141 N. Braeswood, is pleased to bring this series to the community. Seats are limited.

For information, contact Marci Walter at 713-665-4141.

