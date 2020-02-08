Thomas Charles Brazie

A 73-year-old man from the village of Caroline is in prison 15 days after changing the price tags at the Goodwill Superstore last year.

Last week, Thomas Charles Brazie, who lives at 289 Modoc Lane, pleaded before the Sumter District Court that he hadn’t made any allegations of theft or arrest.

Brazie was in the Oxford store on March 5 when a clerk, according to a Wildwood Police Department detention report, saw that he was changing the price tags for goods. The loss prevention officer addressed Brazie in the parking lot. Brazie left the room, but then returned because his wife was still there.

A police officer came and tried to take Brazie into custody. He tried to run and tried to distance himself from the policeman.

Brazie was arrested again in September after not appearing for a trial.