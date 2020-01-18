Village firefighters quickly put down flames in the vehicle and maintenance building

advertisement

Crews from The Villages’ public security department were busy on Saturday afternoon when they were fighting two fires in Florida’s friendliest hometown.

On Saturday afternoon, flames went through a Chevrolet Colorado pickup in the driveway of a house in the village of Belle Aire. The owners of the vehicle had just returned home from grocery shopping. The cause of a fire that destroyed pickup at a house on Reston Drive in The Villages has not been determined. Villages firefighters and a Sumter County sheriff responded to the incident.

Several engines and a Sumter County sheriff responded at approximately 2:47 p.m. to a vehicle fire in Block 3600 of Reston Drive in the village of Belle Aire. and when they got there, they found a white, four-door Chevy Colorado pickup truck that was caught up in the flames.

The owners of the vehicle had just finished unloading the food from the pickup when they received a call from a neighbor telling them that their vehicle was on fire. Another neighbor quickly called 911 and a short time later the first responders arrived. No injuries were reported.

The other incident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. in a maintenance building in the village of Buttonwood that serves the Redfish Run Executive Golf Course. Several firefighters were called to the incident in the metal building at Buttonwood Run 2346 and found heavy smoke upon arrival. The flames were extinguished about 20 minutes later and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. No injuries were reported in the incident and the golf course remained open for business.

