Tyrone Mings’ last sob winner lifted Aston Villa out of the relegation zone and ended Watford’s recent dramatic style revival.

The defender grabbed a lucky deflection on Ezri Konsa’s shot in the fifth minute stoppage with almost the last touch of the game to grab a 2-1 win.

Douglas Luiz had come to the level earlier in the second half of the bench, just as if Villa seemed like they were going to be thrown into further trouble.

It canceled the opener of Troy Deeney when the six undefeated games of Watford ended in the top flight.

Victory – just Villa’s third in 11 Premier League outings – brought them to 16th and two points free from the drop zone while the Hornets returned to the bottom three.

However, there was little sign that the late drama would occur in the early stages.

Watford’s eight clean sheets this season will only be improved by Liverpool leaders, and Villa rarely looked to find a breakthrough.

The hosts failed to test Ben Foster, while Watford, despite good possession, could not find a way during a combative but forgettable opening.

Fear prevailed among home fans, with Villa losing three of their previous four games at home and conceding 13 goals.

It took until the 30th minute for Villa to get the first serious shot of the game, the wrong goal from Matt Targett directly to Foster, before Anwar El Ghazi ran over shortly thereafter.

But the game got the goal it desperately needed when the visitors struck seven minutes before the break.

Their attacking threat was blunt, but the Hornets made a nice opening when Gerard Deulofeu exchanged passes with Abdoulaye Doucoure on the right. The winger jumped over to the byline and stood up for Deeney to drive a header from five meters.

Villa, who had won only two of their previous 10 league games, rattled and Deulofeu hit the side net after again breaking the back line.

Smith’s side needed a response and Kortney Hause took the lead five minutes after the restart.

The defender pushed far away before Pepe Reina saved Villa after 55 minutes.

Adam Masina’s cross found Deulofeu and his planed volley was parried by Reina directly to Deeney, but AC Milan’s beneficiary cashed himself in with an excellent block to deny captain Watford a second.

It was hard to see where a Villa leveler came from, because they continued to live dangerously behind and struggled to get ahead.

But, almost out of the blue, Villa finally made it after 68 minutes.

Jack Grealish, once again Villa’s best player, played a pivotal role as he fed Targett on the left and Foster’s shot was parried and Luiz hit the far post.

Villa finally had some speed, but defending Watford kept them at bay until the fifth minute of downtime.

They failed to handle a deep free kick and when the ball ran to Konsa, his shot co-defender Mings shot inside.

