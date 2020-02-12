Welcome to the latest edition of US.A .: The underground sounds of America, our series that spotlights the most underrated rock, metal, punk and hardcore bands in the United States. Every week we ask a band member to answer five unique questions so you can get to know them better. Because if you are not yet a fan of the artist listed below, you should be.

***

Vile A Sin offers everything you’d expect from a horror metal band – pulsating riffs, overlaid with eerie spook show harmonies, mocking vocals about blood and darkness and pounding rhythms that are perfect for repetitive stitch movements. The resulting music is based on different traditions such as Gothic, Sleaze and Nu-Metal, but has the distinctly Grindhousian atmosphere, which makes it the perfect soundtrack for the late night creature feature. Perhaps it was this quality that inspired Glenn Danzig to choose the Los Angeles area specifically for the soundtrack of Verotika, his debut horror film that is quickly becoming a cult classic.

“Based on what we were told, Glenn chose not one, but two of our songs from a long list of artists / songs Cleopatra Records submitted for the film,” said bass player Marcus Jonasson. “Pretty incredible. Gdansk clearly knows his way around and it is known that he is not the type to be content with something that does not meet his standards. “

Above: Marcus and singer Sean Vertigo with Danzig in the Cleopatra Records office.

The band’s album Blood Fiend from 2019 undoubtedly feels like an entry into Gdansk’s macabre sensibility. Not only does the album contain songs about blood rush and skin wear – both themes covered in the three segments of Verotika – but its tireless slasher march makes it an obvious choice to support such a soaked film. The video for Vile A Sin’s Crimson Lust doubles up on her dark obsessions – produced by the band, it shows the band that is successively murdered by a demonic succubus. According to Marcus, the experience was nothing but a pleasure.

“We originally had the concept of wanting to make a music video that was basically a short horror film,” he says. “The idea that the band would be killed in a bloody way was when the concept was born. So we put together a team of some of our killer filmmaker friends, and every one of them just put their A-Game on the table. The video was actually shot in a huge abandoned grocery store. We only covered certain areas, e.g. B. the butcher shop became our mortuary and the freezers became our prisoner cell. On the day of the shooting, it was raining like crazy and we were fighting against the clock, so some things were left out and some were changed. But at the end of the day, so much blood had to be cleaned that we all knew that we had completed what we had planned! “

We were ready for a glowing bathory shower and asked Vile A Sin what led them down the left stump path.

1) Who would you consider the greatest musical influences from Vile A Sin?

ministry Type O negative Outsider / Gdansk Motörhead The whole band agrees on “Old School” Metallica

And lots of embarrassing 80s metal!

2) If you had to play a newcomer to a Vile A Sin song to introduce it to the band, what would it be and why?

Marcus Jonasson (bass): Carnival of souls. It has all of our main elements. Good riff, strong chorus and killer solo!

3) Who would be on the dream tour of Vile A Sin?

MJ: How about a Vile / Ministry / Metallica tour?

Sean Vertigo (vocals): That could go so many ways for me, but I would definitely say that VILE / Manson / Alice Cooper would be a killer.

4) Do you feel like you’re from LA to learn about the sound, and if so, how?

MJ: For me personally no – I’m a Swede. I’m more influenced by European bands. Sean, on the other hand, grew up in punk / metal bands in the LA area, so probably for him. But if anything, I don’t think we’re trying to sound like a typical LA band.

SV: Definitely – I think the LA sound I grew up with was deeply rooted in Thrash Metal, and you can find many of these elements in Vile A sin.

5) If Vile A Sin could write her own original score for a horror film, what would it be?

MJ: We all really admire horror films from all eras, and there are almost too many to name to name that would be fun to work on, but the classics always win with us. Although we love the goblin version, we can say for sure: Suspiria.

Vile A Sin’s Blood Fiend is now available from Cleopatra Records.

<noscript><iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/6MMXFi7jtaRq7EMlWffj4s" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></noscript>

Published on February 12, 2020, 3:00 p.m.

Continue reading