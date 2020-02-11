Alcohol baron Vijay Mallya arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday for filing £ 9,000 extradition to India for fraud and money laundering.

The 64-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, who has been on bail since he was arrested for an extradition order in April 2017, avoided the usual crowds of reporters at the court entrance and met with his lawyers separately.

Supreme Court judges will discuss arguments in February last year against a judge extradition order signed by former British Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

Mr. Mallya had been given permission to file an appeal questioning the Indian government’s pseudo-lawsuit against him for fraudulent intentions to acquire bank loans for its now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The hearing is scheduled to run for three days through Thursday, a judgment is unlikely, but will depend on how the hearing develops.

Mr. Mallya remains on bail, which includes a £ 650,000 deposit and other travel restrictions while contesting this decision.

