Kylie Jenner together with her sister Kim Kardashian West for a hilarious beauty tutorial on Kylie’s YouTube channel.

The duo tested brand new products from the upcoming KKW BEAUTY and Kylie Cosmetics, including the new Lipstick Kit shade, Girls Trip, which is being launched today.

They talked about their work as beauty entrepreneurs, and Kylie said she would still like to be involved in the beauty community, even if she wasn’t the owner of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. “I would be a makeup artist if I wasn’t Kylie Jenner,” she told Kim while doing Kim’s makeup. “I would really like it.”

After Kim offered to pay her and be her first customer, Kylie replied, “I am really expensive.”

Kim joked about how her father fooled her with a funny face when applying mascara, she said, “My father always walked past me when I put on my mascara and he would be like” Kimberly? “Can you close your mouth when you put on your mascara?”

View the outcome of the transformation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tb5JWIGRka4

