The readers of The Boot have spoken: these are the winners of the Golden Boot Awards 2019!
Luke Combs and Blake Shelton are the big GBA winners this year: Combs picked up Artist of the Year and Live Act of the Year, while Shelton won Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for “God’s Country” and “Dive Bar “with Garth Brooks, respectively. As an additional proof of Combs’ superstar status, one of his favorite songwriters, Ray Fulcher, was named Songwriter of the Year.
Other winners of the Golden Boot Awards 2019 are Tyler Childers (music video of the year), the Highwomen (album of the year) and George Strait (Living Legend Award). A full list of nominees and winners is below.
The digital Golden Boot Awards, launched in 2014, were launched by fans and selected by The Boot staff in 10 categories, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Living Legend. Nominations were based on the work of an artist in 2019 as a whole and the readers of The Boot voted for about two weeks to determine the winners.
Winners Golden Boot Awards 2019
Artist of the year
Brandi Carlile
Tyler Childers
Eric Church
Luke Combs – WINNER
The Highwomen
Lil Nas X
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Tanya Tucker
Carrie Underwood
Album of the year
Tyler Childers, Country Squire
Steve Earle, Guy
The Highwomen, The Highwomen – WINNER
Randy Houser, Magnolia
Miranda Lambert, Wildcard
Midland, Let It Roll
Mike and the Moonpies, Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold
Maren Morris, girl
Jon Pardi, heartache medication
Kalie Shorr, Open Book
Live act of the year
Garth Brooks
Tyler Childers
Eric Church
Luke Combs – WINNER
Jason Isbell
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
yola
Song of the year
Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine”
Tyler Childers, “All Your’n”
Luke Combs, “Beer has never broken my heart”
The Highwomen, “Redesigning Women”
Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”
Lil Nas X + Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”
Jon Pardi, “Heartache Medication”
Runaway June, “Buy my own drinks”
Blake Shelton, “God’s land” – WINNER
New artist of the year
Ingrid Andress
Dillon Carmichael
Hardy
Lukas Nelson
Kalie Shorr
Mitchell Tenpenny – WINNER
Tenille Townes
Molly Tuttle
Joshua Ray Walker
yola
Music video of the year
Kelsea Ballerini, “Homecoming Queen”
Dierks Bentley, “Living”
Tyler Childers, “All Your’n” – WINNER
The Highwomen, “Redesigning Women”
Lil Nas X + Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Ashley McBryde, “Girl Goin” Nowhere “
Maren Morris, “Girl”
Runaway June, “Buy my own drinks”
Chris Stapleton, “Second One to Know”
Morgan Wallen, “Cover Me Up”
Living Legend Award
Clint Black
Garth Brooks
Charlie Daniels
Steve Earle
Vince Gill
John Hiatt
Alan Jackson
Kris Kristofferson
Jim Lauderdale
Loretta Lynn
Reba McEntire
Ronnie Milsap
Willie Nelson
Oak Ridge Boys
Dolly Parton
John Prine
Kenny Rogers
Ricky Skaggs
George Strait – WINNER
Randy Travis
Shania Twain
The most unforgettable moment of the year
Garth Brooks wins CMA Entertainer of the Year (and not Carrie Underwood and / or Eric Church)
The music of Ken Burns is broadcast
The debut of Highwomen
Miranda Lambert is getting married
Lil Nas X takes over with “Old Town Road”
Kacey Musgraves wins the Grammy Awards 2019
Jennifer Nettles asks for a draw with the 2019 CMA Awards outfit
Dolly Parton surprises at Newport Folk Festival 2019
Thomas Rhett prays during the CMT artists of the year 2019
Keith Urban wins 2019 ACM Entertainer of the Year – WINNER
Cooperation of the year
Garth Brooks + Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar” – WINNER
Brooks & Dunn + Co., Reboot
Brandi Carlile, Shooter Jennings + Tanya Tucker, While I ‘Livin’
Dan + Shay + Justin Bieber, “10,000 hours”
Steve Earle + Co. “Old friends”
Brantley Gilbert + Lindsay Ell, “What is happening in a small town”
The Highwomen, The Highwomen
Miranda Lambert + Maren Morris, “Way Too Pretty for Prison”
Lil Nas X + Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Our native daughters, songs from our native daughters
Songwriter of the year
Busbee
Brandi Carlile
Erik Dylan
Erin Enderlin
Ray Fulcher – WINNER
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Hardy
The Love Junkies
Shane McAnally
