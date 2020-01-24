advertisement

The readers of The Boot have spoken: these are the winners of the Golden Boot Awards 2019!

Luke Combs and Blake Shelton are the big GBA winners this year: Combs picked up Artist of the Year and Live Act of the Year, while Shelton won Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for “God’s Country” and “Dive Bar “with Garth Brooks, respectively. As an additional proof of Combs’ superstar status, one of his favorite songwriters, Ray Fulcher, was named Songwriter of the Year.

Other winners of the Golden Boot Awards 2019 are Tyler Childers (music video of the year), the Highwomen (album of the year) and George Strait (Living Legend Award). A full list of nominees and winners is below.

The digital Golden Boot Awards, launched in 2014, were launched by fans and selected by The Boot staff in 10 categories, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Living Legend. Nominations were based on the work of an artist in 2019 as a whole and the readers of The Boot voted for about two weeks to determine the winners.

Winners Golden Boot Awards 2019

Artist of the year

Brandi Carlile

Tyler Childers

Eric Church

Luke Combs – WINNER

The Highwomen

Lil Nas X

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Tanya Tucker

Carrie Underwood

Album of the year

Tyler Childers, Country Squire

Steve Earle, Guy

The Highwomen, The Highwomen – WINNER

Randy Houser, Magnolia

Miranda Lambert, Wildcard

Midland, Let It Roll

Mike and the Moonpies, Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold

Maren Morris, girl

Jon Pardi, heartache medication

Kalie Shorr, Open Book

Live act of the year

Garth Brooks

Tyler Childers

Eric Church

Luke Combs – WINNER

Jason Isbell

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

yola

Song of the year

Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine”

Tyler Childers, “All Your’n”

Luke Combs, “Beer has never broken my heart”

The Highwomen, “Redesigning Women”

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

Lil Nas X + Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

Jon Pardi, “Heartache Medication”

Runaway June, “Buy my own drinks”

Blake Shelton, “God’s land” – WINNER

New artist of the year

Ingrid Andress

Dillon Carmichael

Hardy

Lukas Nelson

Kalie Shorr

Mitchell Tenpenny – WINNER

Tenille Townes

Molly Tuttle

Joshua Ray Walker

yola

Music video of the year

Kelsea Ballerini, “Homecoming Queen”

Dierks Bentley, “Living”

Tyler Childers, “All Your’n” – WINNER

The Highwomen, “Redesigning Women”

Lil Nas X + Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Ashley McBryde, “Girl Goin” Nowhere “

Maren Morris, “Girl”

Runaway June, “Buy my own drinks”

Chris Stapleton, “Second One to Know”

Morgan Wallen, “Cover Me Up”

Living Legend Award

Clint Black

Garth Brooks

Charlie Daniels

Steve Earle

Vince Gill

John Hiatt

Alan Jackson

Kris Kristofferson

Jim Lauderdale

Loretta Lynn

Reba McEntire

Ronnie Milsap

Willie Nelson

Oak Ridge Boys

Dolly Parton

John Prine

Kenny Rogers

Ricky Skaggs

George Strait – WINNER

Randy Travis

Shania Twain

The most unforgettable moment of the year

Garth Brooks wins CMA Entertainer of the Year (and not Carrie Underwood and / or Eric Church)

The music of Ken Burns is broadcast

The debut of Highwomen

Miranda Lambert is getting married

Lil Nas X takes over with “Old Town Road”

Kacey Musgraves wins the Grammy Awards 2019

Jennifer Nettles asks for a draw with the 2019 CMA Awards outfit

Dolly Parton surprises at Newport Folk Festival 2019

Thomas Rhett prays during the CMT artists of the year 2019

Keith Urban wins 2019 ACM Entertainer of the Year – WINNER

Cooperation of the year

Garth Brooks + Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar” – WINNER

Brooks & Dunn + Co., Reboot

Brandi Carlile, Shooter Jennings + Tanya Tucker, While I ‘Livin’

Dan + Shay + Justin Bieber, “10,000 hours”

Steve Earle + Co. “Old friends”

Brantley Gilbert + Lindsay Ell, “What is happening in a small town”

The Highwomen, The Highwomen

Miranda Lambert + Maren Morris, “Way Too Pretty for Prison”

Lil Nas X + Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Our native daughters, songs from our native daughters

Songwriter of the year

Busbee

Brandi Carlile

Erik Dylan

Erin Enderlin

Ray Fulcher – WINNER

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Hardy

The Love Junkies

Shane McAnally

