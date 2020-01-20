View the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on News 3

advertisement

Sounds like a hit!

It’s that time of the year again: the GRAMMY Awards are back on News 3 Sunday January 26 at 8 p.m..

The 62nd year of the award show is being re-organized by R&B songstress and 15-times GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys. She organized the show for the first time in 2019.

advertisement

Related: These are the nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards

Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Rosalía, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers and Tyler, The Creator are some of the current nominees who will take the stage.

Four-fold GRAMMY winners and 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Aerosmith will perform a medley of their hits almost 30 years after their debut on the GRAMMY stage.

We will tweet the show live on GRAMMY night.

Click here for the complete list of nominees.

.

advertisement