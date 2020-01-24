View: Hayley Holt's best moments on breakfast

advertisement

Earlier this week, breakfast presenter Hayley Holt revealed that she was pregnant in a rather unconventional way, and announced it live in the broadcast as she responded to a letter sent by one of the viewers of the show speculating whether they were expecting.

“On Monday we received a message from Terry:” Hello team, happy new year. I just signed up and wonder if I missed a special announcement, “read Hayley.

“Is Hayley pregnant? Or is it just today’s outfit? Her chest and belly look pretty full.”

Hayley joked: “Now Terry, I am terribly offended. I would get angry and I would send someone to you if it was not actually true, because yes Terry, I am pregnant.

“I finally told everyone, which is so uncomfortable. I am so happy because I wanted this for a very, very, very long time and I thought my time was up and it isn’t.”

Hayley Holt is expecting her first child.

The moment was an example of just one of the many brilliant moments we’ve had since the 38-year-old breakfast policy and since then we’ve witnessed her vibrant personality, her tendency to really keep it and to be able to laughing at themselves unabashedly.

In the video above we have collected the best moments when Hayley Holt is really at Breakfast.

