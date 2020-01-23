View Country Stars on the biggest night of music

advertisement

On an evening that was especially reminded of Carlos Santana’s eight-trophy trophy for his comeback album Supernatural, the Dixie Chicks and Shania Twain wrote their own history at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards. The February 23, 2000 event was the first Grammy Awards ceremony at the then brand new Staples Center, the Los Angeles sight of Music’s Biggest Night for 18 of the last 20 years.

The Dixie Chicks won two wins for their beautiful album Fly, which won Best Country Album, and the song “Ready to Run”, which earned them the best Country Performance of a duo or group with vocal. The great evening of Twain included victories for Best Female Country Vocal Performance (“Man! I Feel Like a Woman”) and Best Country Song (“Come on Over”).

Additional victories by land artists honored living legends, with George Jones “Choices” selected as the best male country vocal performance and the June Carter Cash press about achieving the best traditional folk album honor.

Looking back on the fashion choices and superstar interactions of the red carpet is of course all those years later as much fun as double checking the winners list. For a taste of this photo gallery, enjoy not only the Dixie Chicks, but also some of the Nashville stars of the early aughts and rockers since embraced by Music City.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 26. The broadcast ceremony starts at 20:00 ET on CBS; the premiere ceremony prior to the broadcast can be streamed online earlier in the evening.

