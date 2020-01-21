advertisement

A group of robbers are seen on surveillance videos while stealing nearly $ 30,000 from a restaurant on January 7, 2020. A group of robbers are seen on surveillance videos while stealing nearly $ 30,000 from a restaurant on January 7, 2020. Photo: Houston police department

VIEW: Armed robbers steal $ 30K from restaurant staff in southwest Houston

Newly released surveillance shows the tense moments when eight armed men robbed a restaurant in southwest Houston because it closed earlier this month, eventually running up to $ 30,000, police say

No fewer than 10 people were in Bombay Express, at 10732 West Bellfort Avenue around 1:40 a.m. after the restaurant closed, according to detective Matthew Green from the Houston police. The clients moved to the rear of the restaurant, where there is a pool table in what the police called a playroom.

Minutes after employees closed the front of the company, a group of eight masked men opened the glass door and burst into the dining room, Green said. There they sued the owner of the store and stole money from the register.

They also stole money from various gaming devices in the restaurant, police said later, which contributed to the large amount.

The audience heard the commotion in the back of the restaurant and locked themselves in another room at the back of the building. The robbers, looking for more casualties, kicked in the door and fired on each of the patrons, even with a gun, Green said.

Nobody could give a detailed description of the attackers, only to the police that they spoke to some of them who spoke Spanish.

Now the Houston police hope that surveillance footage from and in the restaurant will help the public identify the robbers. Authorities released the video Tuesday morning, two weeks after the night robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

