advertisement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NEXSTAR) – This week on All12 Courtside we are talking about the consequences of the Sunflower Showdown fight in Lawrence, which resulted in suspensions for Kansas’s Silvio De Sousa, David McCormack and Kansas State players James Love and Antonio Gordon.

ESPN Plus’s Kennetra Pulliams is participating in the show for a live interview to discuss how the teams react to the battle ahead of the rest of the season.

Use the video player above to watch 7:30 PM. CST (8:30 EST). App users must be possible CLICK HERE for a better view of the video player.

advertisement

From our correspondents about the conference, we report from Waco where the # 1 team in the country survived a fright on Monday evening, while the Baylor Bears escaped with a win over Oklahoma. In Austin, the season has reached a low point for Shaka Smart’s Longhorns, who were bleak in a loss in West Virginia. In Fort Worth, the TCU Horned Frogs remain in the upper half of the conference by beating Texas Tech by breaking a losing series of four games with the Red Raiders.

We also look forward to the matchups in the Big 12 / SEC challenge of the weekend.

. (TagsToTranslate) Basketball

advertisement