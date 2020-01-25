advertisement

Hello BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on Africa’s number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It was super fun and dizzy this week. So if you have missed one of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots, this is a good time to catch up.

View this post and click on the title links for more about each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

advertisement

First, let’s look at weddings.

Esinam and Wendell’s wedding in Ghana let us do our happy dance!

The # Welit19 traditional wedding was beautiful in all shades

A Big Yes to Love at # theTEAwedding19 White Wedding in Lagos

The traditional involvement of Eniola & Tobi was a burst of colors and love

Now let’s look at the pre-wedding shoots and love stories …

The love story of Amira & Kester is the perfect start to the day

When your aunt introduces you to Bae! Here is the love story of Ada & Chidi

Eniola & Tobi’s pre-wedding shoot & love story will make you smile from ear to ear

It is a Nigerian-Venezuelan love story today! See the #AninoSaidYEsteban Pre-wedding shoot

This is how the love story of Onyinye and Ikechukwu started!

Honeymoon places that you should see.

Thermal springs + a mixture of nature = This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Austria

Honeymoon in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Cancún sounds like a good idea

Beauty looks absolutely amazing …

This Beauty Look is everything that White Wedding Glam Inspo you need

You will love this traditional rose gold look

Today’s Beauty Look is for the Fulani bride who brings her 💯 Slay game

Now some planning tips

So your girlfriend is getting married – Here are 5 ideas for a bridal shower gift by Celebrations NG

This lush bridal style shoot from The Bailey Event Company is 💯

Finally the trending wedding moments this week …

You will definitely see the # AI2020 proposal

The # MichiLove20 bride was quite a mood

advertisement