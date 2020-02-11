Emirates canceled further flights to Europe on Sunday.



During the severe turbulence, the woman can be heard screaming in terror.

Dramatic footage from a turbulent plane trying to land amidst the strong winds of Storm Ciara goes viral after a scared woman roars for her life.

According to the New York Post, the Air Europa flight tried five times to land at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, but failed due to storm Ciara, which blew strong winds.

You can hear many passengers crying while a woman screams, “Oh my god!”

Other passengers reportedly vomited several times during the one-hour torture until the pilots decided to turn the plane over to its starting point in Madrid, Spain.

A spokeswoman for Air Europa told Metro: “The flight UX1093 from Madrid to Amsterdam could not land at Amsterdam airport due to bad weather and returned to Madrid.

“The passengers were looked after at all times, accommodated in hotels and alternatives managed to reach their destinations the day after were managed by our employees.”

Around 220 flights were canceled on Monday morning at Schiphol Airport – Europe’s third largest traffic – due to the storm, which killed at least six people across Europe.