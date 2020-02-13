NEW YORK – Wind, rough water and engine malfunction last Friday made for a terrible way home for more than 100 passengers on a ferry to New Jersey.

There was already a strong wind warning when the NY Waterway boat left the World Financial Center stop at 4:45 p.m. to Belford, New Jersey last week.

Jennifer Lopes, a passenger on the boat, said that 149 passengers, including a toddler, were on board when gusts of wind hit up to 65 miles per hour.

Due to an engine failure, passengers were told that the trip would take longer than expected.

“An early announcement that we lost an engine,” said passenger Michael Scarpa. “The boat was moving much slower, it couldn’t go on the waves if you will.”

The ride usually takes 50 minutes, but since the boat had little power to move through the current, Lopes said the boat was thrown violently for about 45 minutes and the entire journey took two hours.

As the boat sails across the water and past the Verrazano Bridge, the video shows waves tearing through the doors and flooding the entire boat.

“When we got out from under the bridge, the waves came over the front of the boat,” said Scarpa. “The nose of the boat rode up and then water shot through the front doors.”

Some commuters panicked that the boat would capsize while others became physically ill. Lopes said the passengers were paralyzed with fear.

Lopes said the captain made no announcement to let passengers know that they were safe or that they should have adjusted to the rough seas.

She said she has since contacted the coast guard to discuss safety precautions and possible inspections that should be carried out because she is unsure of the safety requirements for commuter ferries.

“I find that totally nerve-wracking given the experience I had on Friday,” she said. “There are no standards that no one can respond to. I expect something will be done if a boat capsizes due to improper handling and malfunction.”

NY Waterway released the following statement on Wednesday:

“We regret the inconvenience to our passengers.

At no time were customers in danger. The boat operated within safe parameters under the control of a master with 15 years of experience on this route.

There were 149 passengers on the boat, which left Pier 11 on Friday at 5 p.m. There were 149 passengers on the boat when it left Pier 11 at 5pm on Monday. ”

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.