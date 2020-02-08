A local politician called his stunt a “serious public scandal” for which he could be prosecuted.



A Filipino vlogger was arrested after pretending to pass out while wearing a face mask – amidst new fears of the corona virus – as a “prank”.

According to Coconuts, vlogger Marlon de Vera was arrested after pulling the stunt at Yahsano Mall in Legazpi City, Albay.

After he fell to the floor and made a couple of sick twitches, the video shows him getting up quickly, doing a few stretches and taking off his mask.

The mall administration said they interrogated de Vera, and the vlogger admitted it was just a prank. The mall decided not to indict because de Vera apologized for his stunt.

Even though the original clip was removed, it was re-uploaded from several YouTube accounts, causing the anger of Internet users who criticized de Vera for exploiting people’s fear of the corona virus outbreak.

City Councilor Vince Baltazar even said that the prank could even be viewed as a serious public scandal under the revised Philippine Penal Code.