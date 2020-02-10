The latest addition promises an exciting experience at a height of 10 meters.



The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Agency (RAKTDA) has officially launched Jais Adventure Peak, a collection of legendary adventure attractions on the highest mountain in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Jais.

The Emirate’s newest adventure tourism offerings include the Jebel Jais Flight, the Jais Sky Tour and the Jebel Jais Viewing Deck Park, as well as the brand new Jais Adventure Center and the Jais Sky Maze.

Embedded in the magnificent Hajar mountain range, the grand opening took place in the presence of Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Councilor of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, as well as high-ranking experts from the hotel industry and VIP guests.

After the official opening ceremony, guests were given an exclusive first look at the new Jais Adventure Center and Jais Sky Maze, as well as the opportunity to explore the canyons and spectacular views during the exciting Jais Sky Tour.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “The highly anticipated launch of Jais Adventure Peak will not only expand the Emirate’s diverse hospitality offering, but also increase the appeal of Jebel Jais itself.”

“Jais Adventure Peak captures Ras Al Khaimah’s spirit of adventure through a series of adrenaline-pumping experiences that leave a lasting impression on our guests and leave unforgettable memories,” said Raki Phillip.

“The prospects they enjoy on the way to Adventure Peak and the information, the variety of activities and especially the sustainable yet unique adventure attractions available to the welcoming staff will all contribute to their unique experience.” added.

The newly launched Jais Sky Maze – the latest addition to the range of attractions at Jebel Jais Adventure Peak – promises an exciting experience 10 meters above the ground, he said.

“The Jais Sky Maze stretches over two levels and encourages adventure seekers of all ages to ascend to the sky and navigate through several obstacles, including rope swings, shaky bridges, swinging loops and more.”

The team will be on-site to guide visitors through the one-hour experience, which is ideal for groups of up to 15 people per session, Phillips said.

“The competent team at Toro Verde ensures that the highest security standards are met in all areas. International best practices regarding strict security measures and device inspections are applied.”

