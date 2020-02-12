The Abu Dhabi police released a re-enactment video to raise awareness of fraud.



A victim of a phone scam has come forward to share his experience and alert the public to a video posted on the Abu Dhabi Police Instagram page.

In the video, the anonymous victim says that in February 2018 he received an audio message from his wife that they had won a cash prize of Dh 200,000.

She instructed him to call the Emirati number she had provided so that he could claim the price that would be transferred to his bank account.

“I called this number and asked if it was true because I couldn’t believe it,” he says in the video.

After assuring him that he had actually won the money, the fraudster asked him to send copies of his ID and ATM card back and forth so that he could deposit the money into his account.

“To my surprise, money was withdrawn from my account instead of being deposited,” he says.

“I went there the same day and reported the anti-fraud case. Thanks to the efforts of the Abu Dhabi police, I got all my money back.”

He advised citizens to always check with their banks directly about their accounts and that no bank would ever ask for their customers’ account numbers, IDs, or other banking information. He also advised the public not to answer calls or messages from unknown numbers.

This video is in line with the Abu Dhabi Police Be Careful campaign, which is trying to raise public awareness of telephone fraud in the region.

More than 28 fraudsters In the United Arab Emirates, 13 other gangs were arrested for cell phone fraud