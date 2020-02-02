Advertisement

Police are still looking for two missing seafarers – an African and a Bangladeshi national.



Two more bodies were found after the fatal fire on an oil tanker off the coast of Sharjah last week, increasing the death toll to four.

According to the FTA (Federal Transport Authority – Land & Maritime), the UAE is working to extinguish a fire that broke out on board an oil tanker 21 miles ahead of Sharjah’s cost after receiving an emergency report. A proper investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/HE5pEDrUyj

Police are still looking for two missing seafarers – an African and a Bangladeshi national. The bodies that were found on Sunday, February 2 are said to be Indian nationals.

The federal land and maritime agency announced the accident on January 30 and said the fire broke out on an unloaded Panamanian-flagged tanker sailing 21 miles off the United Arab Emirates. At the time of the incident, the MT Sam ship had 12 crew members and 44 technicians on board. These included Indians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Ethiopians and other undisclosed nationalities.

Police experts said they found two more bodies and are working with the Home Office to find more.

Six injured were admitted to Al Kuwaiti Hospital – two of them are in critical condition and four others were released on Sunday. “The remains of the deceased crew were kept in the Sharjah forensic laboratory.”

Vipul, Consul General of India in Dubai, said on Friday on Friday that consulate officials are assisting the injured. “Local authorities have informed the consulate that two Indians were killed in the fire on the MT Sam ship off the coast of Sharjah on January 29th. Two Indians are injured and in hospital while two are still missing. Ours Officials visit the hospital to see the injured, “he wrote.

“We have been supporting the injured and families of the deceased since Thursday,” said an Indian social worker.

